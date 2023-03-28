There will be about 500 athletes who, on Sunday, will leave from Parco Serraglio (Carvico – Bergamo) towards Monte Canto. Three distances, one of which (the shortest) is the first round of the Coppa Italia Giovani. A fast and nervous race that, for 13 springs, has been run on the paths of this mountain (710 meters) located in the middle of a flat area and separated from the Orobie Pre-Alps by the Val San Martino. Runable climbs and descents, suitable for sprinters, beginners (especially as regards the two distances of 13 and 22 kilometres) and those coming from the world of road racing. Departure fixed at 8 o’clock for the athletes of the 39 km and unified at 9:30 for the other two distances (13 km and 22 km).

This year, the winner of the 2022 edition on the 22 km distance Ahmed El Mazoury and Manuel Zani (GSOrobie), winner of the 13 km, who this year tests himself on the Classic. Directly from the Pegarun home, Roberto Giacomotti, Paolo Poli and Cristian Terzi (all on the 22k) are also at the start. Also to keep an eye on Maurizio Merlini, who could reserve some surprises, always on the 22k.

For the women Elisa Pallini (on the 39k) and Cristina Germozzi (on the 22k), both returning from excellent positions in the SkySnow circuit, respectively first and second place.