The big names in Italian football are divided between this championship final, with goals still to be achieved, but also with an eye always on the events of transfer market. Among the opportunities that can be found in Italy in the next session there is Wilfred Singo.

⚪⚫ Juventus and Inter interested in Singo del Torino

The outside of the Torino has the contract expiring in June 2024the risk of losing it a parameter zero in a year it will be concrete and for this reason, if it does not renew, the granata club can think of selling it with a discount in the summer. The player has been accosted several times to the Juventus looking for a deputy Square and it could be convenient too all’Inter in case of transfer of Dumfries. The player is also vigilant Roma.

President Cairo he had an initial contact with the player’s agent to try to lay the foundations for a negotiation that has yet to come to fruition. The Bull does not want to lose him to zero and tries the approach for the renewal, but in case of no agreement, keep an eye on the future: for Juve e Inter may be the right market opportunity.

Given the doubts regarding the renewal of Raphael LeoMaldini evaluates plan B and would have identified a replacement in the event of the Portuguese leaving. jorge mendes would push for a transfer abroad, more precisely to London, where the Chelsea would be happy to welcome him. The padre of the former Lille, on the other hand, would hope for a renewal with the Milan.

To avoid being caught unprepared in the event of black smoke, and the consequent sale of the Lusitanian attacker, Maldini and Massara continue to monitor Noah Okafor as its natural substitute. In such a scenario, the news of the change of attorney of the soccer player Salzburg goes in favor of the Rossoneri as his previous agent was pushing for a transfer all’Arsenal.

Always to stay on the subject of occasions, the made in Italy provides a wide choice of valuable full-backs. One of them is Fabiano Parisiborn in 2000 of Empoliwhich now seems ready for the big leap into a big.

The Juventus has often sent his scouts to closely observe the performance of the left-handed fullback, since Alex Sandro he is increasingly turning into a centre-back rather than a full-back. Also Napoli e Milan they have straight antennas, especially the Rossoneri looking for a deputy Theo Hernandez of level. Even abroad, however, they noticed him: the Nice has initiated contacts and would like to repeat the operation he brought about a year ago Viti in Ligue 1.

Confirmation that next will be the summer of Parisi on the market it arrived a few weeks ago from his agent, Mario Giuffredi:

Yes, Parisi is ready for a great team, this is his last season with Empoli. We could have already left last summer, his career in the club is over and it is right that the player can aspire to something more important.

Parisi is ready, Empoli too: the auction for the full-back is about to start, initial request on 15 million euros. The big names are warned.