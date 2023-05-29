Home » Siniakova was pleased that her wrist held up after her return and she is looking forward to the doubles in Paris
Sports

Siniakova was pleased that her wrist held up after her return and she is looking forward to the doubles in Paris

by admin

Tennis player Kateřina Siniaková returned to the courts after a break of more than two months, and despite the defeat in the 1st round of Roland Garros with the American Peyton Sternsová 6:7, 3:6, she was glad that her injured wrist held up well. The twenty-seven-year-old native of Hradec Králové told journalists that she was clearly unplayable. Now she looks forward to participating in the doubles, where she and Barbora Krejčíková will attack for the third title in Paris and eighth overall at the Grand Slam.

See also  Lakers, speaks LeBron James: Us underdogs with the Grizzlies? In the playoffs everyone starts from 0-0...

You may also like

“A Roland-Garros without Nadal, it does not have...

French Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Aleksandar...

Radek Jaroš is looking forward to the climbing...

Miami books flight to Denver ahead of Game...

Canada flips switch and wins record title

goodbye to Di Maria and beyond

Bayern’s dominance in the Bundesliga this season is...

Sale of Sampdoria, a thousand ultras against Ferrero...

Barca coach seeks talks with Messi

Smoke bomb? Official: Vincent’s left ankle sprain is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy