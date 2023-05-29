Siniakova was pleased that her wrist held up after her return and she is looking forward to the doubles in Paris

Tennis player Kateřina Siniaková returned to the courts after a break of more than two months, and despite the defeat in the 1st round of Roland Garros with the American Peyton Sternsová 6:7, 3:6, she was glad that her injured wrist held up well. The twenty-seven-year-old native of Hradec Králové told journalists that she was clearly unplayable. Now she looks forward to participating in the doubles, where she and Barbora Krejčíková will attack for the third title in Paris and eighth overall at the Grand Slam.

