Sinner after the match with Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals: ‘Won together with the public’

Jannik Sinner beats the world no. 1 for the first time in his career Novak Djokovic at the end of a furious fight of over three hours and sees them semi-finals from the ATP Finals. The Italian can reach the historic goal by beating Holger Rune on Thursday at 9pm. In the meantime you can enjoy the warmth of the Pala Alpitour Torino.

Sinner: “A taboo like against Medvedev dispelled”

“There is no more beautiful place than Turin to beat the world no. 1. It was the similar story to the one with Medvedevwhich I could never beat. We made a journeyhere I managed to play i important points in the best way. It was tough after losing the 2nd set, but with the public we won together. It’s a privilege to be here. It was a tactical match, even though we didn’t exchange much. In the tie-break I didn’t think very well, I tried to react in the 3rd set in important moments. There have been many ups and downs, today we came out on top“.

Share this: Facebook

X

