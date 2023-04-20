Sinner again against Musetti: the Italian derby in the quarterfinals in Barcelona – When and where to see the game (timetable and TV)

And Montecarlo a Barcelonathe result does not change: Jannik Sinner e Lorenzo musetti they reach the quarter-finals, where the two promises of our tennis will face off again in the Italian derby. In Montecarlo it was a domain of the South Tyrolean, who conceded only four games. On the red clay of the ATP 500 by Barcelona however the match seems to be much more balanced. If in fact Musetti was able to overcome the British in three sets in the round of 16 Cameron Norrien.13 in the ranking and seventh seeded, Sinner achieved the same result with a much more harmless opponent on paper, the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka. For the blue, just back from semifinal of Montecarlo, it was a question of scraping the bottom of the energy barrel to avoid defeat.

Sinner won his eighth with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 . A match ended with more effort than expected, especially in the second set, won by Nishioka and in the third where the break on the 4-3. For the South Tyrolean it is the 25th win in 30 dating played this year. An impressive roadmap, which however begins to weigh on Sinner’s legs. In fact, the blue had to fight even with a hint of cramps at the gamba left in the deciding set.

Friday in the quarterfinals will have to contend with Lorenzo musettiwho instead after losing the first set 6-3, regulated Norrie with a dry one 6-4 6-1. A great reactionwhich testifies how the 21-year-old from Carrara is in big shape. Red is his ground ideal, the one on which he has the most chance of trying to beat Sinner. The impression, however, is that much will depend on physical condition of the South Tyrolean.

When and where to see the game

The ATP 500 in Barcelona is broadcast live on super tennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial) and streaming on the site Supertennis.tv. The tournament can also be followed live on Sky (the reference channels are Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis), as well as streaming on NOW come on Sky Go. The derby between Sinner and Musetti is scheduled Friday 21 April at 12 on Barcelona’s central court, named after Rafael Nadal.