Sinner and Djokovic train, the stands of field 5 of the tennis internationals in Rome are very full – Corriere TV

A few practice dribbles and Jannik Sinner e Novak Djokovic they put on a show on pitch 5 at the Internazionali Bnl in Rome. The two prepare for their Roman tournament with an exchange session in front of the Italian public: Sinner will make his debut in the 32nd finals on May 11, Djokovic’s first match yet to be defined.
May 9, 2023 – Updated May 9, 2023 , 11:23 pm
