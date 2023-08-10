Sinner beats Berrettini in straight sets at the Toronto Master and conquers the round of 16 – breaking latest news

The Italian derby at the Masters 1000 in Toronto smiles at Jannik Sinner. The South Tyrolean beat Matteo Berrettini in the 2nd round of the Canadian tournament

The all-Italian derby between Berrettini and Sinner at the Toronto Master ends in two sets. Jannik finished in an hour and a half with a score of 6-4, 6-3 and conquered the round of 16. Returning to the field after the semifinal at Wimbledon, the South Tyrolean suffered in the first 40 minutes, earning the break in the Roman’s first empty pass. Then in the second set he became unplayable, losing only 5 points on serve. In their first match in their career, the two Azzurri gave birth to a hard-fought match especially in the first set, the true turning point of the match.

Satisfied Jannik at the end of the match, aware of having taken several risks in the first set: «It was a difficult match, we know each other very well with Matteo. I tried to do my tennis, but there wasn’t much pace and it was difficult. He served very well, I managed to win points in key moments, especially in the first set. I’ve been in trouble. I hope Matteo has solved the physical problems».

