Three sets were enough a Jannik Sinner to liquidate the case Galan and reach, for the second consecutive year, the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. The South Tyrolean beat the Colombian, 85th in the ranking Atp, with the score 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-3 in 2 hours and 40 minutes of play. Now, waiting for him in the next round is the Russian Roman Safiullinranked number 92, who eliminated the Canadian in four sets Denis Shapovalov.

Italy therefore advances in the tournament, after winning by Matthew Berrettini which he beat Alexander Zverev on the grass at Wimbledon.

Sinner beats Galan in three sets and reaches the quarterfinals of Wimbledon: he will face the Russian Safiullin

