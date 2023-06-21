Sinner beats Gasquet on the grass in Halle: in the round of 16 it will be the Italian derby with Sonego

He said he needed some extra game to fit thefour and look your best at the start of Wimbledon. And for this reason the victory at the debut of theAtp 500 Of Halle represents a crucial step: Jannik Sinner advances to the second round of the tournament on German grass. The blue number 9 in the world surpasses the French Richard Gasket with the score of 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 after two and a half hours of play. A long and tiring battle, against an opponent who, however, had what it takes to put Sinner in difficulty: the 37-year-old Frenchman only a week ago in Stuttgart defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas. Now in the round of 16 Sinner will challenge the other blue Lorenzo Sonegoequally good at overcoming Russian Aslan Karatsev with the score 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in one hour and 56 minutes. The 28-year-old from Turin after a spring of high levels begins to get closer to the top 30 of the world ranking.

Read Also

Martina Navratilova, defeated cancer: “What a relief! Wow…”. The former tennis player had two tumors

“Usually it takes me a couple of weeks to feel better on the grass,” Sinner explained to the microphones of theAtp. The number 1 of Italy analyzed his game in view of Wimbledon: “You have to adapt quickly because the season on grass doesn’t last long, last year I played a good tennis at Wimbledon but before that I had lost in the first round on some occasions – continued the 21-year-old from South Tyrol – Every victory on this surface can give me confidence. I don’t hear the pressure to do as in last season, I have nothing to stick up for so I simply take the field with the smile which is the most important thing right now.” A year ago on the London grass Sinner had hit for the third time in his career i quarter finals in a Grand Slam tournament, beating Carlos Alcaraz and only surrendering in the fifth set against the eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Read Also

Paris 2024, “corruption in procurement for the Olympics”: searches at the venues of the Games

Previous Article

Berrettini’s odyssey: the forfeit at Queen’s causes him to collapse in the standings, Wimbledon is a mirage

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

