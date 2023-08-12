Sinner beats Monfils and flies to the ATP Toronto semifinal against Paul-breaking latest news

by Marco Calabresi

The Italian beats the French in 3 sets with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Alcaraz loses from the American

Notice from Toronto. The first: Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Canadian Masters 1000, after beating the French Gael Monfils (6-4 4-6 6-3) in three sets. The second: his opponent, in the night (1.30), will not be Carlos Alcaraz as everyone expected, but the American Tommy Paul, who defeated him in three sets. However a tough nut to crack (1-1 in the previous matches), but the unique opportunity: Sinner, number 7 on the board, the best seed left in the running, and in the other semifinal the Spanish Davidovich Fokina and the Australian De minaur. Not exploiting it would be a mortal sin.

Sinner in the semi-finals

Fourth semifinal in the Masters 1000 tournaments in 2023 for Sinner (three out of three on Cemento), with the balance of one victory – in Miami against Alcaraz – and two defeats, again against Carlitos in Indian Wells and in Montecarlo (only on clay) against Rune. The match against Monfils lasted two hours and 22′. Particularly balanced first set, with Sinner who in the tenth game took advantage of two mistakes by the Frenchman, obtained the only break point (the set point) and immediately brought home the partial. The break in the fourth game of the second set seemed to have put the road downhill for Jannik, who, however, had the only empty pass of his game, losing his serve to zero immediately after due to a couple of free errors from baseline and one with the smash. Another Monfils break in the ninth game and match decided in the third set, where the 15-year difference (Monfils will make 37 in September, Jannik will turn 22 next Wednesday) has all met. Break by Sinner, fresher, in a hard-fought fourth game and match brought home.

A very tough match – Sinner’s words -. Gael put me in great difficulty, he moved very well and in the second set I gave him a hand with a few free kicks too many. In the third I was good at staying focused. Full speed ahead.

