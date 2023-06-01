Sinner collapse, he is out of Roland Garros: he wastes two match points and loses to Altmaier in the fifth

An unexpected fall, due to the ways and times in which it arrived. The disappointment is huge first of all for the same Jannik Sinnerwhich must greet the Roland Garros already in the second round. He fought, he tried to subvert a bad day, but in the end the 21-year-old number 9 in the world had to surrender to the German Daniel Altmaier, which occupies position 79 in the ATP ranking. Sinner lost to quinto set, after disallowing 4 match points and having three balls to take the match to a tie break. But the reasons for the defeat are previous and they are also to be found in the due match point that the South Tyrolean had in quarto set on his serve: both wasted. Sinner however, although he came close to victory, was never the real Sinner. And now he has to say goodbye prematurely to the Slam of Parisafter another surprise elimination at the Rome Internationals.

The final score reads 6-7, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, after a marathon duration 5 and a half hours. Despite the difficulties, the blue seemed to have steered the match onto the right track already after winning the first tie break without conceding a single point to his opponent. Then he lost the second 9 to 7, but in the third set he prevailed and he dominated. At that point the game could take the turn that everyone expected from the beginning. Instead, a break from the German already arrived at the opening of the fourth set. Sinner recovered again and by stealing Altmaier’s serve twice he had the game in hand: the two wasted match points, however, made it up again all up for discussion.

The match became a nerve challenge, in the end the German won, who proved to be a opponent difficult, beyond what the ranking says. But Sinner lacked many weapons: the service, primarily. In some moments, which later turned out to be fatal, she has right away the resourcefulness by Altmaier. His push from the ground was missing, the shots came intermittently throughout the match. Not having known take advantage of opportunities did the rest. And now Sinner will have to try to reset everything and focus on season on grass. Then comes concrete, where it has achieved the best results so far.