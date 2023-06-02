Sinner, defeated by Altmaier after Cerundolo: is it the physicist’s fault? – breaking latest news

Of Gaia Piccardi

On a bad day, doubts about his estate remain: Sinner died at a distance, as lifeless. as if Sinner’s positive inertia on earth had stopped in Monte Carlo with Rune

one of those days when Sinner is very little Sinner. Woody legs, blunt backhand, insufficient percentage of primes (58%), especially when needed. Jannik is also unconvincing when he puts on a mean face and – rarity – throws his racket. I made wrong choices, it hurts, I put too much pressure on myself, I will come back stronger and happier.

His opponent in the second round, the n.79 in the ranking Daniel Altmaier, becomes an Everest to climb and if the match lasts 5h26′ because Sinner, as usual, does not tremble when underneath and the German, on the contrary, wobbles when he has to close . Five sets, two wasted match points (on 5-4 in the fourth, with the service available), a highway towards the final and instead the Roland Garros of n. 8 Italian already finished.

Cerundolo in Rome, Altmeier in Paris. There is the lowest common denominator of an off player, who forgot to plug in, in the two most painful defeats of a season, up to Monte Carlo, happy. It is true that Sinner, as an Azzurri, carries with him the misunderstanding of the talent raised on clay (false: in South Tyrol he was weaned on fast indoor sports) but two days before are not enough to explain the outings at the Foro Italico and Roland Garros. He had reached the second Grand Slam of the season claiming that he had reconnected with his tennis, that he had recovered physically and instead doubts about the estate remain: in a bad afternoon, straightened the match several times with the complicity of Altmaier, who needed a last game of 12′ and the fifth match point (ace) to close, Jannik died at a distance, ending up lifeless. as if Sinner's positive inertia on clay had stopped in Monte Carlo with Rune, another challenge he should have won, and from then on he no longer fully trusted his tennis on clay, where three rallies are not enough to score. But it's not two tournaments that make the season negative.

This is not how Sinner imagined his Paris campaign, the defeat of the number 2 Medvedev opens up the lower part of the scoreboard to any result and it is a crime that the 21-year-old who travels preceded by the fame of predestined and who now risks leaving from the top 10 (he defended the round of 16), the elite who once again reject him.