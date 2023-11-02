Sinner foregoes the start of the round of 16 in Paris

Jannik Sinner will not appear in his round of 16 at the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris. This can be seen from the updated tournament schedule. The world number four from Italy, who only finished his second round match against the American Mackenzie McDonald after two o’clock on Thursday morning, would have had to compete again around 15 hours later according to the game plan. His opponent Alex de Minaur (AUS/13) reached the quarter-finals without a fight.

The Norwegian Casper Ruud had already sharply criticized the appointment before Sinner’s resignation. “Bravo ATP Tour,” wrote the world number eight on the social media platform Twitter (X) with recognizable irony: “What a joke.”

