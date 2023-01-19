Jannik has lost two out of three matches against the Hungarian and always at Grand Slam level. Jannik’s odds are 1.11

Go strong Sinner. Jannik is the only Italian left in the men’s draw at the Australian Open and wants to return to the round of 16 in Melbourne after having succeeded last year, when he suffered a clear defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek could still be the opponent of the South Tyrolean in the fourth round, but first we have to beat Marton Fucsovics (and Tsitsipas must play his part against Griekspoor): Sinner will open the fifth day on Margaret Court, at 1 a.m. night Italian time.

Prediction: Sinner + Over 31.5 — An interesting test for Sinner. Surely Fucsovics is a stronger player than the two previously faced by Jannik, namely Edmund (6-4 6-0 6-2) and Etcheverry (6-3 6-2 6-2). The South Tyrolean won easily, against the Hungarian there could be more problems but the result doesn’t seem in question. By how much margin, though? The combo with Sinner’s victory and the Over 31.5 games won is interesting, which could mean a victory in three sets (a 6-4 6-4 7-5, for example) but also in four or five. The odds are 2.10.

The quote — There is no match for the bookmakers: Sinner is clearly the favourite. Suffice it to say that a success by Simone Vagnozzi's pupil is given 1.11 by Betfair, 1.10 by Sisal and Better. While Fucsovics' victory is quoted at 7.00 by Sisal, StarCasinò Bet and Bet365. The most probable outcome is the victory of the Italian in three sets: 1.83 for Betfair, 1.80 for Bet365 and 1.66 for Better. While the success in four is given at 3.60 by Betfair, 3.50 by Better and 3.20 by Sisal.

Previous — Everything leads to Sinner’s side, a player who can lean on Fucsovics’ shots and who with his pace can put the Hungarian in great difficulty, who has indeed won the first two games but also struggling (five sets against Coria, four against Harris ). However, the precedents are on the side of the current number 78 in the world: two wins out of three against Jannik, both at Slam level (in 2020 at the Australian Open and in 2021 at Wimbledon). But he was a completely different Sinner.

