Sports

Sinner-Medvedev prediction and odds: quarter-finals in Vienna

Seeded number 6 and number 1 face off: the two meet again after the tense match at the ATP Finals in Turin

A game that is never banal. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev face each other in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 in Vienna: appointment on Friday afternoon, with the match that will be staged on the central field after the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Marcos Giron. Whoever wins between Sinner and Medvedev will find one between the Bulgarian and the American in the semifinals.

The moment

Sinner hasn’t lost a set in the tournament yet. Return far from obvious, considering that Jannik came from an ankle injury remedied against Holger Rune in the semi-final in Sofia: the South Tyrolean beat Garin and Cerundolo in Vienna. Clear path also for Medvedev: 6-2 6-2 to Basilashvili and 6-3 6-3 to Thiem, a player who is trying to get back competitive at the highest levels. In the previous tournament, the Russian was defeated in the semifinals in Astana by Novak Djokovic.

Previous

Medvedev and Sinner have played three games, with the balance clearly in Daniil’s favor: three wins for the Russian. The latest challenge, which inflamed the Turin public at last year’s ATP Finals, is famous: victory at the tie break of the third set for the Russian player. Previously, the former number 1 in the world had won against Jannik in Marseille, in the round of 16 in 2020 and in the quarter-finals last year: the two have always faced each other on indoor hard courts and even the challenge in Vienna will be no exception.

Prediction and odds

The prediction is that it will be a match that will end in three sets and, therefore, fought. Medvedev’s third victory is given at 3.70 by Snai, 3.60 by Sisal and LeoVegas. While the odds for Sinner winning with a score of 2-1 is 6.25 for Sisal and NetBet, 6.00 for Better. It goes without saying that the favorite according to the bookmakers is Medvedev: the success of the Russian is given at 1.47 by 888Sport and LeoVegas, 1.44 by PokerStars; the odds for Sinner’s victory are 2.85 for Snai, Better and GoldBet.

October 28 – 12:16

© breaking latest news

