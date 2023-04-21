Sinner retires injured, Musetti in the semifinals of the ATP Barcelona without playing

Jannik Sinner Yes is withdrawn shortly before quarterfinal of the tournament ATP 500 in Barcelona. No derby bis with Lorenzo Musetti, who advances to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell for the first time in his career and does so without playing, thanks to a walkover. He therefore skips the rematch after the historic quarter played last week a Montecarlo and dominated by Sinner with a double 6-2. The communication arrived fifty minutes before the start, at about 11.10, through a post on the social from the organizers: “Lorenzo Musetti advances to the semifinals. Jannik Sinner will not be able to play the match due to an injury. Get well soon, Jannik!” Musetti will face the winner of the match between Tsitsipas e From Minaur. The Barcelona tournament is live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.