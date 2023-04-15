Liquidated Lorenzo Musetti in two sets in the quarterfinal derby, Jannik Sinner is expected from semifinal of the Masters 1000 d Montecarlowho will see it in front of Holger Rune. The blue, eighth in the ATP ranking, precedes his next opponent by only one position, however the result was the winner in thesole precedent between the two – however, thanks to the withdrawal of the South Tyrolean, who retired in the third set a Sofialast October – and above all he reaches the semifinal strong with a victory against Daniil Medvedevbeaten in two easy sets.

Rune used a bye in the first round and then defeated Dominic Thiem (6-2 6-4) in the second round, then passed the round of 16 without playing due to the retirement of Matthew Berrettini due to abdominal muscle injury and, as mentioned, beat Medvedev with a score of 6-3 6-4. Sinner reaches his third consecutive semifinal in a Master 1000 with a bye in the first round, the win over Diego Schwartzman for the withdrawal of the opponent, then the ko inflicted on the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (3-6 7-6 6-1) in the round of 16 and then the double 6-2 in the blue derby.

The match is scheduled Saturday 15th April not before 15.30 why on the Campo Rainier III the other semifinal will also be played between Taylor Fritz e Andrei Rublev, starting at 13.30. The match between Sinner and Rune will be visible live on the channels Sky Sport Tennis (205) e Sky Sports One (201). The semi-final will also be visible in streaming for Sky subscribers on SkyGo and for subscribers to the sport package on NOW TV. Always in streaming, it will be possible to follow Sinner-Rune for subscribers Tennis Tv.