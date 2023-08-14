Sinner show, wins the first Master 1000

In the ATP ranking he will rise from eighth to sixth place. Only another Italian, Fabio Fognini victorious in Montecarlo in 2019, can boast an identical title on the bulletin board

Jannik Sinner wins the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto 2023. The blue, 21 years old, triumphs beating Australian Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in 1h26 in the final‘. The South Tyrolean conquers the eighth title of his career and hits the first success in a Masters 1000 tournament thanks to the fifth victory in as many direct comparisons with De Minaur. Sinner, in the ATP ranking he will rise from eighth to sixth place. Just another Italian, Fabio Fognini victorious in Montecarlo in 2019, he can boast a Masters 1000 on his bulletin board.

He matches

The South Tyrolean complete his perfect week with the umpteenth proof of solidity and talent. In the first set, great balance with Sinner who allows himself to be reached twice after as many breaks scored, but in the key moment he raises the level and closes the fraction with the most classic of 6-4. The second set has no history: De Minaur immediately loses the slipstream and Sinner flies towards triumph in the Canadian afternoon, in which the service works in alternating phases (50% of first balls). The winning shots (14-4) are clearly superior to those of his rival and the return performance (15 points conquered on 25 second balls by De Minaur) allows him to lay down the law in a match closed with 5 transformed break points out of 10.

The satisfaction

Thanks to the success of Toronto, from Sinner, who will turn 22 on Wednesday, will rise to No. 6 in the world rankings.

“This success means a lot to me – Sinner’s first words after his success at the ‘National Bank Open’ in Toronto -. It is a great result that I share with all the people who are close to me every day, with my team. Not everyone is here, but I hope those who aren’t here are watching me. We worked hard and these results make us feel good and make us feel stronger, also making us want to work even harder”. “I liked how I handled this situation – says Sinner -, facing every opponent with the right attitude. I won’t deny I felt the pressure, but I think I handled it well by trying to play point-to-point and treating everyone with the right amount of respect on the pitch.”

Compliments to the opponent

“I congratulate Alex (De Minaur ed), who he has been in two finals and he is a good person. Let’s forget the double this week, we have yet to win one. But it’s nice to be on the pitch with you – Sinner then said turning to the Australian -, you work a lot and we often trained together in Monaco. I hope to see you soon among the top ten in the world“. “This tournament will always remain in my heart, I want to share this joy with you”, concluded Sinner addressing the audience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

