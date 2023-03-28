Just over an hour of play and an eloquent score: 6-2, 6-4. A Jannik Sinner in the steamroller version it clearly surpasses Andrey Rublevnumber 6 in the world, and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the ‘Miami Open‘, second ATP Masters 1000 seasonal. On the cement of the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida the South Tyrolean dusted off all his shots, showing what is the potential of a 21-year-old now on the launch pad to return to the Top 10 of world tennis. Sinner literally has annihilated the Russian, just conceding 10 points for service and never going into trouble.

Read Also Sabalenka, who is Lukashenko’s tennis friend targeted by her colleagues: “I have never received so much hatred, I have done nothing”

“I try all day to do some my best, Rublev was not an easy opponent because he serves well and shoots hard. I had to change my type of game, I did it and I served even better”, commented the hot blue. “My level today era Optimal, I felt good”, acknowledges Sinner himself. Who reiterates the importance of the serve: “From the point of view of the serve it was the match in which I have served better. I tried to change tactics, I tried to be more aggressive of him”. “I’m satisfied, let’s carry on like this,” she added.

Read Also The US Open is back for free after 34 years: the Grand Slam will be broadcast on Supertennis

Moving forward means facing the winner of the match between the Dutch Botic Of The Sand Scallop and Finnish Emil Rose Mountain. In short, Sinner, after reaching for the third time in his young career the quarterfinals in Miami, he can legitimately aim for the semifinals. On the path of him could meet again Carlos alcaraz, in a duel that has already become epic. However, the dream is to improve the result of 2021, when Sinner reached the final, lost against Hubert Hurkacz.