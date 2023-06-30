Sinner trains with Djokovic on the central Wimbledon and is already a show- Corriere TV

Intense training session on Wimbledon’s central court for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. The Italian tennis player is getting ready with world number two Novak Djokovic, to face the lawn tournament (from 26 June to 16 July). On the centre, devoid of spectators, the two battled each other for 45 minutes.

Seven-time champion Djokovic challenged Sinner, the eighth seed in the seeding. Last year, just at Wimbledon, the two faced each other on the main court in the quarterfinals and the South Tyrolean scared the Serbian, winning the first two sets and forcing him to comeback.

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 10:59 am

