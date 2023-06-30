Home » Sinner trains with Djokovic on the central Wimbledon and is already a show- Corriere TV
Sports

Sinner trains with Djokovic on the central Wimbledon and is already a show- Corriere TV

by admin
Sinner trains with Djokovic on the central Wimbledon and is already a show- Corriere TV

Intense training session on Wimbledon’s central court for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. The Italian tennis player is getting ready with world number two Novak Djokovic, to face the lawn tournament (from 26 June to 16 July). On the centre, devoid of spectators, the two battled each other for 45 minutes.
Seven-time champion Djokovic challenged Sinner, the eighth seed in the seeding. Last year, just at Wimbledon, the two faced each other on the main court in the quarterfinals and the South Tyrolean scared the Serbian, winning the first two sets and forcing him to comeback.

June 30, 2023 – Updated June 30, 2023, 10:59 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Atp Tennis Florence with Sinner and Berrettini

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: Captains will wear armbands...

Mookie Betts to Make Debut in T-Mobile Home...

Vezenkov-Mirotic, connected futures. And what will Sacramento do?...

Xingongti: The Rising Gold Medal of the Chinese...

Rugby player Mohamed Haouas sentenced to nine months...

Pogba to the Middle East? Morata salary too...

The lot of Wimbledon played with the Czechs!...

Title: Saudi Media Report: Riyadh Victory Refuses to...

Swiatek has to give up in Bad Homburg

Unit 1 Aura: the Revolutionary Helmet that Combines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy