Sinner Tsitsipas at the 2023 ATP Finals: where to see her on TV and streaming

Jannik’s journey to the ATP Finals begins today Sinner. After the brief period of taking over from Matteo Berrettini in 2021, the South Tyrolean will open the program of the 2023 edition at the Pala Alpitour in Turin facing Stefanos Tsitsipas, n. 6 in the world rankings, not at his best due to the elbow problems suffered the day before. Sinner arrives at the Finals with high expectations after an extraordinary 2023 with titles won (4), the Italian record for victories in a season (57, surpassed Barazzutti) and, above all, the best ranking of no. 4 in the world (like Adriano Panatta). A season full of ups and downs, however, for Tsitsipas. After starting 2023 with the final at the Australian Open and winning the only title of the season in Los Cabos in July, the Greek struggled in the following months, finding continuity only between Vienna and Bercy, in which he played the semi-finals.

Sinner-Tsitsipas, i precedents

Seven precedents between Sinner and Tsitsipas who won on five occasions. This season Jannik lost to the Greek in the round of 16 of the Australian Open in the 5th set, but then he won in Rotterdam in the only fast indoor comparison. The same surface that Sinner and Tsitsipas will find today in Turin.

Dove vedere Sinner-Tsitsipas

The meeting between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipasvalid for the first day of the round robin of the 2023 ATP Finals, is scheduled Sunday 12 November, 2.30 pm, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. The meeting will be live on Sky Sport Tennis, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW with commentary by Elena Pero and technical commentary by Paolo Bertolucci.