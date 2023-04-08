And Montecarlo terrible for Jannik Sinner. The table of the third Masters 1000 seasonal, the first on Red earthis a climb: the Italian number 9 ATP and the seventh seeded player doesn’t even have an easy turn on paper. He will enter the match directly in the second round or against the Argentine Diego Schwartzmannumber 36 Atp and specialist on red, or against the Belgian David Goffin, n.45 Atp. So looking ahead likely eighth against the Pole Hubert Hurkacz. The quarter-final, on the other hand, is in the draw part of Novak Djokovic, the number 1 in the world. Even if Sinner managed a miracle, in the semifinals he could cross his black beast Daniel Medvedevthe most fit player of the moment who just beat him in the final a Miami.

The other side of the draw, the one without Djokovic and Medvedev, sees favourites Tsitsipas e Ruud. The bad news is that the other three blues present at the Monte-Carlo Country Club are all on the side of the Serbian and the Russian. Hurdle ‘tough’ for Lorenzo musettin.21 of the ranking and 16 of the seeding, to which having caught in extremis thelast seed he didn’t bring much luck: the 21-year-old from Carrara will in fact have to deal immediately with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Hypothetical second round decidedly more affordable or against the Monegasque wild card Valentin Vacherotn.350 of the ranking, or against a qualified. And then possibly a fearsome eighth against Djokovic.

Matthew Berrettinin.22 Atp, will make his debut against the American Maxime Cressy, not too comfortable on “red”: between the 26-year-old Roman and the 25-year-old of French origins (he was born in Paris) there are no precedents. Matteo is only playing for the third time in the Principality where he has never won a match yet: in 2019 he lost in the first round against Dimitrovin 2021 in the second round (for him the debut) against Davidovich Fokina. Lorenzo Sonego, n. 47 in the ranking, was instead drawn in the first round against a player from the qualifiers. In case of victory, the 27-year-old from Turin would then find the Russian Medvedev. The only hope is that after months of concrete this time we play on clay. Fabio Fogniniwinner of the 2019 edition, had to give up the wild card granted to him due to the injury to his right foot sustained in the round of 16 match against Cecchinato at Estoril.