Jannik Sinner he came back to win. The South Tyrolean tennis player won the final of theAtp 250 of Montpellier beating 7-6(3) 6-3 the American Maxime Cressy, born in France and naturalized in the USA, in one hour and 36 minutes of play. After getting rid of the semifinal of the French Arthur Son, the blue was the big favorite for the title match. And he made no mistake, taking home the 7th trophy in his career.

Balanced the first setresolved at tie-break where Cressy started with a double fault and the South Tyrolean immediately made it 3-0 and then flew to 4-0. Two points in a row are not enough for Cressy, number 51 in the ranking, because the blue at the first good opportunity closes on 6-3.

In the second setthe decisive game is the eighth with Sinner making the break making it 5-3 after several missed chances in previous games. At that point, with the service in favor, the number 17 in the world And shiny immediately closing the case. From Monday, the 21-year-old Italian will be involved in an Atp 500 a Rotterdam.