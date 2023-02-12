Home Sports Sinner wins again: he beats Cressy in straight sets in the final of the ATP 250 in Montpellier
Sports

Sinner wins again: he beats Cressy in straight sets in the final of the ATP 250 in Montpellier

by admin
Sinner wins again: he beats Cressy in straight sets in the final of the ATP 250 in Montpellier

Jannik Sinner he came back to win. The South Tyrolean tennis player won the final of theAtp 250 of Montpellier beating 7-6(3) 6-3 the American Maxime Cressy, born in France and naturalized in the USA, in one hour and 36 minutes of play. After getting rid of the semifinal of the French Arthur Son, the blue was the big favorite for the title match. And he made no mistake, taking home the 7th trophy in his career.

Balanced the first setresolved at tie-break where Cressy started with a double fault and the South Tyrolean immediately made it 3-0 and then flew to 4-0. Two points in a row are not enough for Cressy, number 51 in the ranking, because the blue at the first good opportunity closes on 6-3.

In the second setthe decisive game is the eighth with Sinner making the break making it 5-3 after several missed chances in previous games. At that point, with the service in favor, the number 17 in the world And shiny immediately closing the case. From Monday, the 21-year-old Italian will be involved in an Atp 500 a Rotterdam.

See also  Hu Jinqiu's 22+9 last-minute error and Shen Zijie's key pass to promote lore

You may also like

JBL launches AirPods 3 competitors, but with active...

World Ski Championships: “perfect race” for Marco Odermatt,

K42 ADVENTURE MARATHON SERIES | Sportdimontagna.com

Things to know about tonight’s Super Bowl

Spring excursions in Garda Trentino

Russell Westbrook takes time, probable decision after the...

Who can win the best player?Top three PK:...

Atalanta, Hateboer’s condition after the injury against Lazio

Smart working, contracts, new skills: this is how...

Ski, Marsaglia announces retirement: “It’s my last World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy