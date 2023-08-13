Home » Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto
Sports

Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

by admin
Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

Young star Jannik Sinner won his first Masters title at the third attempt. The 21-year-old Italian defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in 1:30 hours 6: 4 6: 1 in the final at the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto on Sunday.

Sinner, who took the service from De Minaur five times but only conceded two rebreaks in the first set, has a total of eight tournament wins. The night of the world rankings is the second Italian Masters winner after Fabio Fognini (2019, Monte Carlo).

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei entered the quarter-finals.

You may also like

Yankees’ Carlos Rodon Progresses in Recovery, Nears Return...

ATP Toronto 2023, Sinner: ‘These results make me...

Coppa Italia: Monza loses at home 2-1, Reggiana...

Lens and Lyon fall from the start, Rennes...

Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner and Jessica Pegula win...

Lecce, Salernitana and Sassuolo in round of 32,...

A right-footed shot, a header, a penalty and...

Motagua vs. Marathón: High Spirits and Challenges in...

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard...

Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy