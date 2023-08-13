Sinner wins first Masters title in Toronto

Young star Jannik Sinner won his first Masters title at the third attempt. The 21-year-old Italian defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in 1:30 hours 6: 4 6: 1 in the final at the ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto on Sunday.

Sinner, who took the service from De Minaur five times but only conceded two rebreaks in the first set, has a total of eight tournament wins. The night of the world rankings is the second Italian Masters winner after Fabio Fognini (2019, Monte Carlo).

