Jannik Sinner won the final ofAtp Masters 1000 of Miami 2023. The Italian beat the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 on the board, in the semifinals, by 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2, after more than 3 hours of play. The Russian will be waiting for him in the final Daniil Medvedevseeded No. 5, who defeated compatriot Karen Kachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

The 21-year-old blue managed to recover a set from a disadvantage and cancel 2 break points on the 3-4 of the second set to then conquer the set and win the third easily. The defeat, however, weighs on Alcaraz who thus also loses the number 1 position in the world ranking, ceding the throne to the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

For Sinner it will be the tenth final in his career with the aim of putting the eighth trophy on the showcase. “Even tonight they played at a very high level – the blue commented hotly -. I tried to do my best: in the third set I saw him in a bit of trouble. We fought until the end, we both tried to play aggressive tennis: today I won and I’m really happy. Medvedev? I’m glad to face it again, I could not wait. It will be different from Rotterdam because conditions are very different here. Of course I’m ready to make some changes, however I feel very comfortable in this field”.

Since the beginning of 2023 Sinner has only lost three matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev it’s the same alcaraz. For the tennis player, this is the second final at the Miami Open after the one he lost in 2021 against Hubert Hurkacz.