Released at half-time in the Top 14 semi-final against La Rochelle this Saturday, Sipili Falatea could suffer from a serious knee injury. Back from injury last weekend in the play-offs against Lyon (32-25), the right pillar of the UBB had found a starting place against Stade Rochelais. Unfortunately, at the end of the first period, he was hit in the knee and according to the first information, the news is not good.