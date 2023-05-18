Six goals against Schalke: FC Bayern set a big exclamation point in the title race

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

FC Bayern Munich defeated FC Schalke 04 6-0 on match day 32 of the Bundesliga and defended their lead in the long-distance duel for the title against Borussia Dortmund. Schalke slipped to relegation place 16 after the debacle.

The strong Thomas Müller, who was back in the starting XI alongside Leroy Sané, crowned a stormy start in Munich with the opening goal (20′). Joshua Kimmich increased after just under half an hour (29th) from the penalty spot after Cedric Brunner had ended Jamal Musiala’s solo run with a blow to the national player’s neck.

Serge Gnabry made the preliminary decision with the 3-0 shortly after the change of sides (50th) and also scored the fourth goal (65th). Substitute Mathys Tel (80th) and Noussair Mazraoui (90th + 2) made the pack for Schalke perfect.

The “Royal Blues”, who saw themselves on the way to staying up in the league after the 3-2 win against Mainz last week, are now back on the brink in sixth place. “We know that Bayern is superior in terms of play,” said coach Thomas Reis on the sports show microphone. “What bothered me the most today was that they were also more aggressive in the duels. That’s when you get a result like this.”

Tuchel brings Müller and Sané – and more offensive

Coach Thomas Tuchel had set a sign for more offensive by bringing in Thomas Müller, whose future is being discussed in Munich. For this he did without a second six next to Joshua Kimmich and also brought Leroy Sané back into the starting XI.

This paid off against Schalke who were overwhelmed right from the start: Bayern, around the highly dangerous Gnabry nine, who received many balls deep in midfield, and Müller, who immediately raised the alarm, quickly had a number of opportunities. Kingsley Coman missed the best after Müller went it alone – Sepp van den Bergh cleared in front of the line (10th).

Müller initiated the tour himself. Alex Kral clarified his cross too hesitantly, Sane put it back on Müller, who deliberately pushed into the far corner. And it soon got even worse for S04: After Brunner’s shot against Musiala in the penalty area, the video assistant called; Kimmich safely converted the due penalty.

Gnabry brace after the break

According to Reis, Schalke, who in addition to defender Moritz Jenz also had to do without Henning Matriciani for a short time, wanted to “be courageous” despite all caution, but the home side nipped most of the guests’ attempts in the bud. Gnabry (44th) had the opportunity to make it 3-0 with a header before the break. He used his next one shortly after the break on a pass from Joao Cancelo with his left foot. After a good hour, Tuchel changed the statics when he brought a Kimmich partner in Ryan Gravenberch for Kingsley Coman.

This did not change anything about the offensive power. Gnabry scored his fourth goal in the last three league games on a counterattack. Shortly thereafter, the national player was substituted to applause. The goals from Tel and Mazraoui gave Munich an extra boost of self-confidence for the two remaining games in the title race after difficult weeks.

Tuchel: “Next week it will start again from zero”

Thomas Tuchel didn’t want to talk about an announcement after the peat festival: “Of course that gives us a lot of self-confidence. But whether it’s 1-0 or 6-0, that’s secondary. It’s important that we deserve the win,” said the Bayern Coach at the sports show microphone. “We mustn’t slack off in the final stages, next week we’ll start again from zero.”

Müller on conversation with Kahn: “Back cover from the club”

For Thomas Müller there was an extra compliment from the Bayern coach in the press conference. “It’s my job to cause danger on the offensive, to cause chaos. Otherwise I wouldn’t have been here for 15 years. That’s what I expect from myself,” said Thomas Müller after his successful comeback from the start at the Sportschau microphone.

Thomas Müller was everywhere in FC Bayern Munich’s convincing 6-0 win against Schalke. The 33-year-old excelled as a goalscorer, as a communicator on the pitch, as a leader.

The conversation with the board about a possible departure, which had caused a lot of speculation, was rated by the club veteran as “backing” that the club gave him. According to Müller, the reports that he was “already sitting somewhere at the negotiating table” are pure speculation.

Bayern now against Leipzig, Schalke against Frankfurt

On Matchday 33, the table leaders can present themselves again in a long-distance duel with BVB, the Munich team will host RB Leipzig in the top game next Saturday (May 20th, 2023, 6:30 p.m.). Schalke is already playing against Frankfurt at 3.30 p.m. and is then hoping for the urgently needed points to stay up in the league.