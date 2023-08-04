Home » Six months after chemotherapy: para-swimmer Semechin/Krawzow wins World Championship gold
Six months after chemotherapy: para-swimmer Semechin/Krawzow wins World Championship gold

Six months after chemotherapy: para-swimmer Semechin/Krawzow wins World Championship gold

Status: 08/04/2023 07:43

A few months after the end of chemotherapy, para-swimmer Elena Semechin won gold directly in Manchester.

Para-swimmer Elena Semechin (née Krawzow) has been crowned world champion just six months after her last cycle of chemotherapy. On Thursday (08/03/2023) the 29-year-old won over 100 meters breaststroke in 1:13.13 minutes and swam within 42 hundredths of a second of her 2019 world record for the SB12 start class (1:12.71).

“I was hoping to be even faster, but of course I’m still satisfied,” said Semechin: “It’s a great relief that I’ve become world champion again.”

Clear lead for Semechin

The Berliner, who was born with the visual impairment Morbus Stargardt, distanced the second-placed Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago from Brazil by 1.74 seconds. Semechin, Tokyo Paralympic champion, won her third world title over her parade route in Manchester. In doing so, she conquered another German starting place for the Paralympics in Paris.

After having a brain tumor removed in November 2021, the visually impaired swimmer completed her 13th and final cycle of chemotherapy in February. Between two cycles, she had already finished second at the World Championships in Madeira last year.

