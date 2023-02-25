I Well done and the good sensations of the first 160 minutes of the game are no longer enough. L’Italrugby (a point collected so far in the standings), which is ready to welcome the Olympic stadium of Roma Ireland (10 points in the standings, first with full points together with Scotland), wants to try to overcome their limits in the comparison from “Mission Impossible” that awaits you against the national team, at this moment, stronger than planet. Competitive ferocity, tactical acumen and willingness to go and explore the (few) weak points of the opponent: these must be the ingredients to play a consistent match in the presence of the group trained by Andy Farrell, the selector of the “Greens” who in the days leading up to the match said he respect the blues a lot and to appreciate both the growth path and the peculiarities shown by Lamaro e comrades in recent months.

The tactical keys of the match Slow down, impact, overturn: these were the three verbs most used by Italian players these days. Slow down the opposing game, who knows how to alternate important charges with the forwards with exceptional sprints with the trocars. Impact at meeting points showing that they are ready for physical confrontation and also showing willingness to steal or manage the oval depending on the situation. Overturn, understood as the front of the game: a waiting match against Ireland would mean “giving yourself up to rivals even before starting”, but Italy has shown that they have what it takes to play both with the hand and with the foot to get out of their defensive zone and pour into the attack. See also All Blacks, the story of Italrugby's opponents

The choices of the two CTs Finally, on the training front, Italy makes a few but significant changes: Capuozzo confirms from eexhausted choosing Padovani and Bruno on the wings, with Menoncello from the first center and the rediscovered Paul Garbisi as fly-half; while among the forwards the only change is the one that concerns Simone Ferrari from pylon right. Ireland however, that he will have to do without Captain Sexton in the control room due to a physical problem, he makes a few more rotations, without however giving up his most important players: Hugo Keenan as fullback, Garry Ringrose as second centre, Josh van der Flier as back row, James Ryan (who will be captain) in second row and loose-headed prop Andrew Porter on the front row.

Italy-Ireland, the formations Italia: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti. Available: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Tommaso Allan Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Craig Casey, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Caelan Doris, 5 James Ryan (c), 4 Iain Henderson, 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter. Available: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Stuart McCloskey See also Six Nations, the Saturday of the verdicts: Italy in Wales for the second victory Edited by OnRugby.it (www.onrugby.it)

