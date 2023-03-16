Leigh Halfpenny kicked five points in the defeat to England but missed Wales’ other three games in this year’s Six Nations because of injury problems

Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

BBC Sport website voters would make just two changes for Wales’ final Six Nations game against France in Paris on Saturday.

One is enforced, Leigh Halfpenny for injured full-back Liam Williams.

You would also start Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing instead of Rio Dyer despite the Dragons player’s try in last week’s bonus-point victory over Italy,

Head coach Warren Gatland, who has made 20 changes in the Championship so far, names his side at 11:15 GMT Thursday.

Prior to Williams being ruled out with a shoulder injury on Tuesday, over 70% of voters would have started the Cardiff full-back again in Paris but with his withdrawal Halfpenny was the number one alternative for 49.65% of you, with 34.46% favouring Rees-Zammit in the 15 jersey.

The Gloucester flyer received 43.12% backing on the right wing ahead of Josh Adams, with Dyer only third (17.05%). Cardiff’s Adams polled 35.25% as your team’s left wing, with Rees-Zammit picked on that side of the field by 31.25% and Dyer 24.60%.

The only other difference in this week’s selection to the side picked by BBC Sport website voters to face Italy was in the back row.

Jac Morgan impressed enough of you with his performance in Rome because 37.97% of you now prefer the Ospreys blind-side to Christ Tshiunza (25.48%). Last week the versatile Exeter forward was your number six choice with 43% to Morgan’s 28%.

Unsurprisingly after his man of the match performance on his Six Nations return, Rhys Webb was your overwhelming choice to continue at scrum-half (93.28%).

Captain and hooker Ken Owens ( 94.07%) and number eight Taulupe Pallets (91.01%) were also backed in the vast majority of the thousands of submitted teams.

The closest contest in your selections was at outside-half where Owen Williams (48.01%) was a narrow choice to make a third consecutive Six Nations start ahead of fit-again former skipper Dan Biggar (46.72%).

You can still pick your XV but your selections will not be counted towards the result – remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.