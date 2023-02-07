Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales must not give Scotland’s key counter-attackers opportunities to strike at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Forshaw is wary of Scotland’s “X-factor” back three, especially star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two tries in their win at Twickenham last weekend, including a stunning solo score.

Wales go into their Six Nations round two match after defeat by Ireland in Cardiff, while Scotland will be aiming to make it two victories from two at the start of Europe’s premier tournament for the first time since 1996.

READ MORE: Wales lock Jones now fit to face Scotland