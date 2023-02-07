Home Sports Six Nations 2023: Wales will aim to avoid giving Scotland chances – Mike Forshaw
Defence coach Mike Forshaw says Wales must not give Scotland’s key counter-attackers opportunities to strike at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Forshaw is wary of Scotland’s “X-factor” back three, especially star winger Duhan van der Merwe, who scored two tries in their win at Twickenham last weekend, including a stunning solo score.

Wales go into their Six Nations round two match after defeat by Ireland in Cardiff, while Scotland will be aiming to make it two victories from two at the start of Europe’s premier tournament for the first time since 1996.

