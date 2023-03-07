Home Sports Six Nations: Four added to Scotland squad as pair drop out for Ireland game
Sports

Six Nations: Four added to Scotland squad as pair drop out for Ireland game

Six Nations: Four added to Scotland squad as pair drop out for Ireland game
Simon Berghan featured in Scotland’s championship opener against England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Simon Berghan, Scott Cumming, Rory Darge and Stafford McDowall have been added to the Scotland squad for Sunday’s Six Nations Test with Ireland.

Josh Bayliss and suspended Grant Gilchrist will return to their clubs.

Gilchrist was red carded in the defeat by France and is banned for the rest of the championship and Edinburgh’s match with Connacht.

The Scots have two wins from three matches while Ireland have a 100% record.

