“I expect at least two victories.” The president of federrugby Marzio innocenti tries again. Before the November tests he had expressed the same wish, and the Azzurri had it, beating Samoa in Padua and Australia on a historic day in Florence.

During the launch of the Six Nations in the Milan studios of Sky – which will cover the entire tournament – he reiterated that «our boys have no limits. This year we will enter the field every time to win and we are convinced that we have the chance to do it. I expect competitiveness, fantastic matches, memorable moments like those in Cardiff.” The reference is to the victory against Wales, the first away game at the home of the Dragons, with Padovani’s fantastic try propitiated by Ange Capuozzo, the three-quarter wonder also scored against Australia and to which Sky will dedicate January 31st one special.

«I don’t think there will be any more talk of getting Italy out of the tournament – continued Innocenti, echoing the declarations in the same vein released by the leaders of the Six Nations board -. And not even an entry from South Africa. They are good arguments for writing articles, but they have no foundation. This is not the time to talk about the World Cup, but there are important objectives there as well». The reference is the passage to the quarterfinals, successful in the last edition for girls but never in the men’s field. Not trivial, given that to have a chance you will have to beat either France or New Zealand

The launch was also attended by the president of Coni Malagò – connected from the car – Vito Cozzoli from sport and health, the sponsors of the national team, Diego Dominguez from Argentina and from Verona the blue coach Kieran Crowley, captain Michele Lamaro, and their counterparts from the under 20 national team, Massimo Brunello and Giovanni Quattrini. Crowley himself on the eve of the presentation had underlined how his goal this year will be not only to win (when possible), but always to offer entertainment and a good game to attract new fans. “It’s about entertainment, we need to involve the fans more. I’m an elderly coach, I don’t look so much or only at the ratio between victories and defeats, but at fielding a good product to watch». He honeyed words for Sky, which has invested a lot in rugby. From 4 February to 18 March, all Six Nations matches will be live on Sky and streamed on Now, with Italy also free-to-air on TV8.

It starts on Saturday 4 February with Wales-Ireland, while the first match of the Azzurri will be against France on Sunday 5 February at 4 pm in Rome. Italy will then be engaged on 12 February in England, again in Rome on the 25th with Ireland, then on 11 March at home against Wales to close in Edinburgh on 18 March.

The Six Nations under 20 will also be broadcast on Sky and in streaming on Now: the men’s youth tournament will take place from 3 February to 19 March. All Italy’s matches live from the Monigo Stadium in Treviso, with the Azzurri’s first match against trophy holders France live on Friday 3 February at 19.30 on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on NOW. From 25 March to 29 April, however, an appointment with the Women’s TikTok Six Nations, with Italy among the protagonists of this event and always live on Sky and streaming on Now. The Sky Sport rugby team includes Francesco Pierantozzi, with Federico Fusetti and Andrea De Rossi, commenting on Italy’s matches, and Moreno Molla sent to accompany the national team. Diego Dominguez will be a regular guest at the pre and post match studies conducted by Davide Camicioli. In addition to them, also Paolo Malpezzi and Alessandro Moscardi. Maximum coverage also on the official social channels of @SkySport (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, #SkyRugby), as well as on the skysport.it website with a dedicated section.