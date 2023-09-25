Home » Six-time Olympic champion Geisenberger ends her career
The six-time luge Olympic champion, nine-time world champion and eight-time overall World Cup winner Natalie Geisenberger has ended her exceptional sporting career.

“It was a great, great time. I was able to enjoy every second and celebrate successes. It was crazy! Now I’m looking forward to the future,” said the 35-year-old German, who announced her departure on Sunday on the BR program “Blickpunkt Sport”. In January she became a mother for the second time.

