Six weeks off for Pogacar after surgery

The two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar has to pause for about six weeks after his fall at the spring classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the subsequent operation. This was announced by his UAE team on Monday evening.

The 24-year-old Slovenian suffered a broken scaphoid bone and other fractures in his left hand after 84 kilometers of racing on Sunday. Pogacar traveled back to his on Monday

home where he will begin rehab. The Tour de France starts on July 1st.

Pogacar himself said he was lucky when he fell. “Well, sometimes it’s just sh… But looking at this crazy accident, I’m lucky it’s just a broken wrist,” he shared.