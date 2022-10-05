Six, like streak wins. Five, like Beto’s goals in eight games that equaled Totò Di Natale’s record. Four, like the successes achieved by Udinese starting from an initial disadvantage. It seems like a countdown and instead they are the amazing numbers of Andrea Sottil’s Udinese, the first coach to have collected 19 points in the first eight absolute Serie A benches since 2013 when Rudi Garcia on the Roma bench even made a clear path with 24 “notches “.

GOLD SERIES

Wherever you turn you will find record numbers for today’s Udinese. Having said that the current one is the best start ever for the Bianconeri, six wins in a row were not struck since the 2008-2009 season when Pasquale Marino sat on the Udinese bench.

The series was opened on Easter Sunday in Reggio Calabria (2-0 with a brace from Floro Flores) and was interrupted on the penultimate day in Marassi against Sampdoria (2-2). In between, five other successes respectively with Fiorentina (3-1), Chievo (1-2), Atalanta (3-0), Lazio (1-3) and Milan (2-1).

After the draw with Sampdoria, the farewell to Friuli against Cagliari ended with a resounding 6-2. The absolute record is eight victories: they arrived in the last eight days of the 2012-2013 season: 3-1 at Chievo, 0-3 in Parma, 1-0 with Lazio, 0-1 against the neutral of Trieste with Cagliari, 3- 1 at Sampdoria, 2-3 in Palermo, 2-1 with Atalanta and a thousand and one nights final with 5-2 at San Siro against Inter. To equal him, Udinese will have to beat Atalanta and Lazio in the next two days.

COMEBACK

Four of these six victories, we said, came when Udinese had gone down in the score. The first, perhaps the most important on a psychological level, arrived in Monza where Beto and Udogie made Colpani’s initial goal useless. In Reggio Emilia with Sassuolo, Sottil’s team was skewered by Frattesi, then in the second half, with one man less, goals from Beto, Samardzic and again Beto arrived. With Inter Udinese did not break down for the goal on Barella’s almost cold free-kick, they equalized thanks to Skriniar’s own goal and then overtook with the Bijol-Arslan tandem.

It is curious to note how in the last three games Udinese have scored four goals in injury time: two in Reggio Emilia, one with Inter and one in Verona. This means that the team is physically well and that, aware of their means, they try to the end or, as with Inter, that they are not satisfied with managing the advantage.

ATTACK WITH HEAD

Napoli, thanks to the hat-trick against Turin, is the most prolific team in Serie A with 18 goals, Udinese at 17 is now second together with Lazio. Atalanta, to make a comparison, is first in the standings with only 12 goals to their credit and above all thanks to only 3 goals conceded (no one has done better than the Bergamo players in the defensive phase).

Of these 17 goals Udinese scored six with a header. No one has been as prolific at high altitude as the bianconeri who in this particular ranking precede Napoli (5) and Roma (4). As with Inter, Bijol scored, who even remembered Oliver Bierhoff to the head of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino, with that peremptory gap in the Verona area.

Excessive and uncomfortable comparisons but which are there when your favorite team makes you dream like today’s Udinese with its great numbers.