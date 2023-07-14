Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills in Victoria Harbor: Building a Bridge of Communication among Multinational Players

Skateboard Teenagers Showcase Skills at Victoria Harbor Carnival, Bringing Communication and Cultural Exchange

Release time: 20:58, July 14, 2023 Source: China News Network

[Explanation] Flowing clouds and flowing water, with ease, on the weekend of July, you can always see a group of enthusiastic young people riding bicycles and skateboards on the banks of Victoria Harbor, gliding quickly over large U-shaped platforms and various obstacles in the sunset. Air jumps, kick flips, mid-air turns…these difficult movements won rounds of applause from the audience. Recently, the “Happy Victoria Harbor Carnival” was held on the banks of Victoria Harbour, and these outstanding skateboarders and extreme BMX drivers from all over the world are one of the highlights of this carnival. Among them, Chen Ye, a kid from Guangdong, is only 14 years old this year. He has been learning skateboarding for more than 7 years and won the runner-up in the skateboarding bowl of the 2021 National Games. In an interview with a reporter from China News Agency, he said that these performances have been practiced hundreds of times, but this is the first time he has come to Hong Kong after “passing customs”.

[Concurrent] National Skateboard Team Seed Athlete Chen Ye

This is the first time I came to Hong Kong after I “passed customs”, and it was also the first time I came to perform. The scenery here is very good because it is close to the sea, and the audience and contestants are very enthusiastic. No matter whether you succeed or fail, they will cheer for you. Applauding for you, cheering for you, I am very happy to participate in this event this time. I met skaters from all over the world, their various movements are very novel, we communicated and learned various movements together, and had a great time. You can also learn while performing.

[Explanation] In addition to seeing cool skateboarding, you can also see extreme BMX performances. Japanese player Yusuke Furusawa, who has lived in Hong Kong for a long time, also participated in this event. He said that this is the first time he has seen Victoria Hong Kong has such a grand extreme BMX show, even though language communication is difficult, their common hobbies have allowed them to build a bridge of communication.

[Concurrent] Japanese extreme BMX driver Yusuke Furusawa

I feel very cool. It is a great experience to come here and see different people, different skateboarders, riders, and dancers, and see different cultural exchanges. Of course, language is very important, but you, as a rider or a dancer, can connect with anyone through your performance, so I am very grateful to have these common interests.

[Explanation] Skateboarder Yu Lang is also happy to see friends from all over the world with common hobbies gathered here. He said that it is not easy to perform on such a big stage with outstanding skateboarders, and he will do his best Zhiyi welcomes these friends who come to Hong Kong.

[Concurrent] Skateboarder Yu Lang

In fact, it is rare to have the opportunity to skateboard in front of so many people. This time, the facilities are very beautiful. My favorite is this large U station. Few U stations can achieve such a large scale, so I think it is very beautiful. It’s fun; it’s really good to see skaters from different places. I used to skateboard around or in different places on the mainland. Now I see them come to Hong Kong by themselves, so I will do my best to welcome them. Everyone can communicate and chat together and ask for advice if you have anything.

[Explanation] It is reported that the “Happy Victoria Harbor Carnival” is organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and will be held along the Wanchai waterfront for five consecutive Saturdays starting from July 8. During the carnival, two concerts will be held every night, bringing together more than 40 groups of singers from different countries and regions to appear on stage in turn, bringing an audio-visual feast to the public.

Reporter Luo Siyu, Fan Siyi, Li La reports from Hong Kong

Responsible editor: [Luo Pan]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

