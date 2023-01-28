At the Metro Arena in Espoo the curtain has fallen on the 2023 European figure skating Championships, which will go down in history as the record holder for Italy. It ended in style for the Italian team, because dance brought the fourth Italian medal in the event, with Charléne Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who claimed the title. The Italian couple, who have also been together in life for years, put the gold medal around their necks by skating an overall program superior to that of their opponents, leaving no chance for the competition, as evidenced by the fact that they won both Rhythm Dance on Friday and Free Dance on Saturday.

Guignard-Fabbri, in addition to winning the third continental medal of their career (the first, however, of the most precious metal after the bronzes in 2019 and 2022), become the third blue dance couple to win the European title after Barbara Fusar Poli -Maurizio Margaglio in Bratislava 2001 and Anna Cappellini-Luca Lanotte in Budapest 2014. The other tricolor dance couple competing in Espoo, made up of Victoria Manni and Carlo Roethlisberger archived their absolute debut under the Italian flag with an eleventh place. Previously, in the afternoon, the free program of the women’s single had been staged, in which Lara Naki Gutmann was engaged. The twenty-year-old policewoman, 13th after the short program, skated a brilliant freestyle, climbing up to the eighth place final, achieving the goal of finishing in the top ten positions, a result that will allow Italy to field two skaters in Budapest 2024. The gold of this event went to the Georgian Anastasiia Gubanova after a good duel with the Belgian Loena Hendrickx, silver ahead of the sixteen year old Swiss Kimmy Repond (bronze).

Meanwhile, Espoo 2023 represents an edition of the European Championships to be handed down to posterity, also due to the fact that Italy has also won for the first time in the medal table. In fact, Guignard-Fabbri’s gold is added to that obtained by Sara Conti-Niccolò Macii in the artistic pairs, a competition where Rebecca Ghilardi-Filippo Ambrosini put the silver around their necks. Silver also for Matteo Rizzo in the men’s single.