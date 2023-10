The basketball shoe market in the NBA sees the entry of Skechers, a company founded in 1992 and historically active above all in golf. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports on the launch of the basketball division of the Californian company which has chosen Joel Embiid as its main testimonial.

In addition to the Philadelphia 76ers MVP, Skechers will also count on Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Terence Mann of the Los Angeles Clippers.

