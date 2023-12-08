Home » Skeleton: Kim Meylemans seventh in World Cup in La Plagne (Maaseik)
Sports

Skeleton: Kim Meylemans seventh in World Cup in La Plagne (Maaseik)

by admin

Kim Meylemans — © IBSF

Skeleton

Kim Meylemans remained in seventh place in La Plagne – where the second round of the World Cup took place. Nevertheless, the Neeroeterse did well in the World Cup, in which she is now third.

The World Cup took place in La Plagne, France for the first time since 2019/20. Meylemans – fifth in the opening heat in Yanqing – already lost her chances of a new top five in the first run, in which she made a few mistakes and clocked a disappointing eleventh fastest time. Kim’s first reaction to the cameras summed it all up well: “shit happens”. The Neeroeterse then showed a lot of mental resilience. After a good second run, she advanced to seventh place, 0”35 behind winner Tabitha Stoecker. For the British, a former trapeze artist, it was only her second start in the World Cup.

Despite her seventh place, Meylemans did well in the World Cup: The Little Belgian rose from fifth to third place, barely 25 points behind leader Kimberley Bos. (jus)

