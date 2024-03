Skeletonist Anna Fernstädtová finished fourteenth in La Plagne in the second race of the World Cup. Compared to the start of the season three weeks ago on the Olympic track in China, she fell four places, but she felt satisfied in the heavy and fast ice trough. Unexpectedly, the fastest was Briton Tabitha Stoeckerová, who celebrated the triumph at the age of 23 in only her second start in the series.

