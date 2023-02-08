The European vertical vice-champion does not discount the first stage of the 4 Valleys circuit proposed by AS Cauriol. On a track of 660 meters d+ spread over 6 km, two set-up changes were foreseen with a first ascent of 250 m d+ and a second of 410. The blue from Team La Sportiva immediately made a gap to then go on to triumph in 34’55 ”. Simone Manfroi (Dolomiti Advanturer) arrived at 2’07”, while Gabriele Depaul (Asd Cauriol) finished third just a few seconds behind Manfroi.

In the women’s race, the talented mountaineer Giorgia Felicetti (Crazy) returned to the races with a finish time of 43’41”. Second place for skyrunner Martina Cumerlato (Team La Sportiva) who reached 11”. Kristel Mottin (Bela Ladinia) also did well, finishing third in 47’00”.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

OTHER STAGES 2023:

Friday February 10: 8′ Moena SKI-ALP: 8.00 pm Moena-Alpe di Lusia – Val di Fassa (ascent only with line start)

Friday February 24th: 24′ Memorial Maurizio Zagonel – 3′ Aldo Giovanelli Trophy at 19.30 San Martino di Castrozza – Val di Primiero (TN) (uphill only with free start from 19.30 to 20.15 with the timekeeper’s ok).

Friday 3 March: 25th Molino Caverson at 19.30 – Falcade – Val del Biois (BL) (uphill only with free start from 19.30 to 20.15 with the timekeeper’s ok).