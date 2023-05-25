Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

“The injuries are also the reason why my journey in the World Cup is now coming to an end. My body simply no longer allows the necessary amount of training to be able to race at the highest level,” said Limbacher, who tore five cruciate ligaments and other serious injuries in both knees between 2010 and 2020, but has always fought her way back to the top of the world and finished on the podium a total of 16 times in the World Cup.

“There have been ups and downs in my career. The fact that after every injury I managed to get back on the podium in the World Cup makes me a little proud,” explained Limbacher, whose sporting highlight was the triumph at the home World Championships eight years ago. “To celebrate such a success at home is very special. I’m grateful that I was able to experience that,” said the Upper Austrian.

GEPA/Daniel Goetzhaber



With her title, she “helped ski cross become more popular in Austria,” emphasized Markus Gutenbrunner, the sporting director for ski cross at Ski Austria, and praised the attitude of his athlete. “Andrea has always subordinated everything to her career. It was remarkable how well she coped with the many setbacks and always came back strong,” said Gutenbrunner.