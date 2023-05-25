Home » Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns
Sports

Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

by admin
Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

Ski cross

Former ski cross world champion Andrea Limbacher announced the end of her career on Thursday. The 33-year-old from Upper Austria won gold at the 2015 World Championships in Kreischberg, Styria, took part in four Olympic Games and celebrated four World Cup victories. Limbacher resigned due to the effects of numerous injuries and is now a police officer.

25.05.2023 11.00

Online since today, 11.00 a.m

“The injuries are also the reason why my journey in the World Cup is now coming to an end. My body simply no longer allows the necessary amount of training to be able to race at the highest level,” said Limbacher, who tore five cruciate ligaments and other serious injuries in both knees between 2010 and 2020, but has always fought her way back to the top of the world and finished on the podium a total of 16 times in the World Cup.

“There have been ups and downs in my career. The fact that after every injury I managed to get back on the podium in the World Cup makes me a little proud,” explained Limbacher, whose sporting highlight was the triumph at the home World Championships eight years ago. “To celebrate such a success at home is very special. I’m grateful that I was able to experience that,” said the Upper Austrian.

GEPA/Daniel Goetzhaber

Gold on the Kreischberg was the career highlight for Andrea Limbacher

With her title, she “helped ski cross become more popular in Austria,” emphasized Markus Gutenbrunner, the sporting director for ski cross at Ski Austria, and praised the attitude of his athlete. “Andrea has always subordinated everything to her career. It was remarkable how well she coped with the many setbacks and always came back strong,” said Gutenbrunner.

See also  Crowley's latest mission "We are in trust: let's try"

You may also like

The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage....

Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand...

Fiorentina-Inter (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Top 10 Most Harmful And Invasive Animals In...

The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte...

The pressure must come from ambition and the...

WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide...

Juve, the balance of the season between the...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning...

Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy