Overall World Cup winner Eva Pinkelnig and Chiara Kreuzer were the only Austrians in the field of 15 participants who were not able to cope with the ski flying conditions in the first round, but were able to improve significantly in the final and took ninth and eleventh place.

In the second attempt, Kreuzer improved by 30 meters, Pinkelnig by 23 meters. In an ORF interview, Kreuzer was impressed by the women’s ski flying premiere: “It was extremely cool, I had a lot of fun. Each of us has safely hopped. That was also important for everyone, because many had a queasy feeling. Now I understand why men are so excited about it.”

Eva Pinkelnig increases Eva Pinkelnig flew 191 meters in the second round.

“We are ready”

She sees the future of ski flying for women positively: “There is also a large spread among men. I think we’re ready to include ski flying in the World Cup calendar.” With the current status, it could be in the winter of 2024/25. The German towns of Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen want to host World Cups as early as next season.

Chiara Kreuzer takes flight Chiara Kreuzer was able to improve by 30 meters in the second round.

Pinkelnig was very pleased with her performance in Vikersund. “I’m the one who was least trusted in ski flying in May, now I’m the one who jumped the furthest on our team. You can see what is possible. It’s really cool that I’m going to throw another one out. Thank you to everyone who has worked with me.”

The Canadian Alexandria Loutitt, who had already followed in training at 222 meters, this time achieved the second longest distance with 225 meters and also set a general Canadian record previously held by MacKenzie Boyd-Clowes with 224 meters.

final score: 1. Ema Klinec SLO 226,0*/223,5 414,7 2. Silje Opseth NOR 211,0/207,0 373,7 3. Yuki Ito JPN 200,5/190,0 352,6 4. Catherine Althaus GER 194,0/190,0 347,4 5. Alexandria Loutitt CAN 172,5/225,0 339,5 6. Maren Lundby NOR 186,0/184,5 328,0 7. Nika Kriznar SLO 193,5/187,0 320,8 8. Abigail Strate CAN 183,5/188,0 310,2 9. Eva Pinkelnig AUT 168,0/191,0 303,8 10. Selina Friday GER 188,0/170,5 298,2 11. Chiara Kreuzer AUT 159,0/188,0 270,5 12. Anna Odine Ström NOR 155,0/193,5 261,8 13. Jenny Rautionaho FIN 166,5/169,0 248,4 14. Anna Ruprecht GER 173,0/142,5 229,6 15. Josephine Pagnier FROM 156,0/155,0 214,7 *World record

The competition does not count towards the World Cup.