Ski flying
Slovenia’s Ema Klinec won the first women’s ski flying event in the Raw Air series on Sunday in Vikersund. Klinec sailed to the new world record of 226 meters in the first round and added 223.5 meters in the second round. Not only did she win by 41 points over Norway’s Silje Opseth, she also secured the Raw Air overall standings.
Overall World Cup winner Eva Pinkelnig and Chiara Kreuzer were the only Austrians in the field of 15 participants who were not able to cope with the ski flying conditions in the first round, but were able to improve significantly in the final and took ninth and eleventh place.
In the second attempt, Kreuzer improved by 30 meters, Pinkelnig by 23 meters. In an ORF interview, Kreuzer was impressed by the women’s ski flying premiere: “It was extremely cool, I had a lot of fun. Each of us has safely hopped. That was also important for everyone, because many had a queasy feeling. Now I understand why men are so excited about it.”
Eva Pinkelnig increases
Eva Pinkelnig flew 191 meters in the second round.
“We are ready”
She sees the future of ski flying for women positively: “There is also a large spread among men. I think we’re ready to include ski flying in the World Cup calendar.” With the current status, it could be in the winter of 2024/25. The German towns of Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen want to host World Cups as early as next season.
Chiara Kreuzer takes flight
Chiara Kreuzer was able to improve by 30 meters in the second round.
Pinkelnig was very pleased with her performance in Vikersund. “I’m the one who was least trusted in ski flying in May, now I’m the one who jumped the furthest on our team. You can see what is possible. It’s really cool that I’m going to throw another one out. Thank you to everyone who has worked with me.”
The Canadian Alexandria Loutitt, who had already followed in training at 222 meters, this time achieved the second longest distance with 225 meters and also set a general Canadian record previously held by MacKenzie Boyd-Clowes with 224 meters.