The Upper Austrian Hayböck started from gate 13, Kraft got deducted 7.3 more gate compensation points for his jump from gate 14 than his ÖSV teammate. Due to the bad wind conditions, the man from Salzburg received 14.3 wind compensation points during his jump, Hayböck had a 2.6 point deduction here.

With Jan Hörl in tenth (223.5 m/186.4 points), Manuel Fettner in twelfth place (219.5/181.7) as well as Daniel Tschofenig (15th/208.5/174.6) and Maximilian Steiner ( 37th/176.0/131.1), four other Austrians qualified for the competition on Saturday (5.30 p.m., live on ORF1). Clemens Aigner, on the other hand, missed the leap into the top 40 as 46th (168.0 m/115.9 points).

power strikes back The man from Salzburg landed at 239.0 meters on Friday evening and with 216.0 points, he was 15 points ahead of Michael Hayböck, although he even jumped 0.5 meters further with a smaller start. World Cup leader Halvor Egner Granerud came third with 238.0 meters and 200.4 points.

Ski flying was “really cool”

“Of course, yesterday hurt, I also had thoughts during the night,” said Kraft, who suffered a severe setback in the second competition in Lillehammer on Thursday, in an ORF interview. The 29-year-old dropped back to eighth place over the Lysgardsbakken when he was third at half-time with a strong tailwind.

Raw Air Ratings and program

“But ski flying in Vikersund was fun again straight away. It was the best conditions and really relaxed,” said the man from Salzburg. “The jump really must have been a rocket. That gives self-confidence, I’m very happy.” As a reward, there was also a check for 5,000 Swiss francs (5,091 euros).

Caught up again in Raw Air scoring

“Ski flying is never a matter of course, but it’s nice that it’s working again right away. The Raw Air is usually decided in ski flying, maybe something is still possible”, Kraft said, not yet defeated in the series. In the raw air ranking, in which the qualification also counts, he is second with 1,747.9 points, 22.4 points behind leader Granerud (1,770.3). Third is the Slovenian Anze Lanisek with 57.8 points behind, Daniel Tschofenig is the second best ÖSV athlete with 99.2 points behind sixth (1,671.1).