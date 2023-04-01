Ski flying

At the season finale in Planica, after an individual competition on Saturday in a round that Stefan Kraft won, a team competition is also on the program (live on ORF1 and in the live stream). Austria has already won the Nations Cup before the last team competition of the season. Daniel Tschofenig, Michael Hayböck, Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft will be at the start for the ÖSV.

