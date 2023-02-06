247 slopes and 70 lifts for over 400km of skiable area for 80% over 1900m: the Vialattea international area represents a unique experience for mountain lovers.

JAKALA, MarTech Company in Italy, has signed the rebranding of the area, focusing precisely on its uniqueness. From October 2022, Vialattea has a new logo, a new payoff “Your Mountain Experience” in line with its international appeal and a new coordinated image,

declined in a completely renewed digital ecosystem.

The rebranding of Vialattea is profound and involves its entire digital ecosystem. After a careful analysis carried out by the Jakala Digital & Media team, the Corporate website has been completely redesigned, to offer a more modern and engaging user experience, through innovative

useful tools and information, in a new, more intuitive and captivating graphic design.

Furthermore, starting from the analysis and identification of target customers, a data-driven content strategy was developed to respond to the specific needs of the identified buyer personas: Vialattea’s social channels, inaugurated for the occasion, will be the main tool on which to develop the editorial calendar, enhance the rebranding and involve the follower base on an ongoing basis.