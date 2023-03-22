As of: 03/22/2023 4:22 p.m

The German ski jumpers are challenged at the weekend in Lahti, Finland. The DSV team is led by Karl Geiger and Katharina Althaus.

The winter season is not yet over for ski jumpers. The DSV team took off from the large hill in Lahti, Finland, at the weekend. The last competition is on the program for the women around Katharina Althaus.

The men have a team and an individual competition on the World Cup stage before they go to Planica for the final ski flying event.

“A nice conclusion,” says Geiger

Karl Geiger, who was the last German to celebrate a World Cup victory in Lahti in 2020, leads the DSV Skiadler. “ That’s a very nice ending at the back “, says the Oberstdorfer happily. Markus Eisenbichler, Justin Lisso, Constantin Schmid and Andreas Wellinger are also there. “ The hill actually suits us quite well, Karl Geiger has won there a few times. Markus Eisenbichler also jumps quite well on this hill. We will prepare well and give everything again “, promises national coach Stefan Horngacher.

World Cup participants Philipp Raimund and Stephan Leyhe have lost their place in the German World Cup team for the time being. The duo is not part of the squad for the weekend’s competitions. Instead, Horngacher nominated Martin Hamann (Aue) and Felix Hoffmann (Heidersbach), who recently impressed in the second-rate Continental Cup.

Women want to enjoy the last jumping again

In addition to Katharina Althaus, Selina Freitag, Luisa Görlich, Pauline Hessler and Anna Rupprecht also cross the Bakken for the last time. “I’m looking forward to Lahti – a new hill” , says Friday. “ I think it’s a bit of a shame that we only have one competition. Nevertheless, I will enjoy the last jump again and have fun. And then go into the off-season .”

For national coach Maximilian Mechler, it’s a well-rounded conclusion: “ The season went really well for us. At the season finale in Lahti we will be on the large hill for the first time .” One hopes “ as always, here’s to good conditions and a nice final competition for this season .”