Ski jumping: Neo coach Metzler focuses on team spirit

Metzler should build on the successes of his predecessor Harald Rodlauer, the bar for success is certainly high. Rodlauer had last looked after the jumpers for five seasons and had already held this responsibility from 2011 to 2014. The last two seasons in particular were extremely fruitful with winning the individual World Cup and the Nations Cup, and Metzler should now follow suit. “The goal is for us to develop further in our sporting work,” said the 44-year-old. “But it takes time to get used to how things have been going so far.” Then levers would be pulled and new ideas implemented.

“In the beginning, my focus is primarily on uniting the team as a unit. There was one or the other discord and friction. I’m working on that,” the supervisor was probably referring to discrepancies that were not specified at the time after the final World Cup competition in Planica. The night after, overall World Cup winner Eva Pinkelnig left Slovenia in a hurry. Metzler is now approaching this from the outside: “It’s always good if you come from outside and don’t know much about the content. I haven’t looked back much.”

Team has to work together

In any case, it is undoubtedly his top priority that the team works together. “That is the basis for being able to implement the ideas.” The new man on the command bridge welcomes the fact that co-trainer Thomas Diethart is still on board – a wish from Stecher. “He has been working with the girls for two years and has more insights than I do – that helps me a lot, of course.” The two had already met in Germany when Metzler had been DSV co-trainer of his compatriots Werner Schuster and Stefan Horngacher from 2019.

After his commitment on April 7, he initially wanted to get an overview “and get to know the girls,” says Metzler. Among other things, an alternative training course in May in a hut served this purpose. “I also took the time to meet everyone personally and get to know people outside of the profession in which we move.”

“Brings a breath of fresh air”

His team currently consists of eight athletes – Pinkelnig, Chiara Kreuzer, Sara Marita Kramer, Julia Mühlbacher, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger, Hannah Wiegele, Lisa Eder and Daniela Iraschko-Stolz. There could also be a B-squad athlete. The World Cup quota requires a reduction to one sextet. “There are currently some unknowns,” said Metzler to Lisa Eder and Iraschko-Stolz, who were returning from a cruciate ligament tear. “I’m in contact with her, she’s coming back from an operation. It’s tending to get better, but we’re still further away from ski jumping.”

Kreuzer, on the other hand, completed the first phase of training at the police school after the season and hasn’t had a break yet. “I’ll treat myself to a week or two in the summer for that,” she said. Metzler has a positive attitude towards the Salzburger: “It’s good for me, he brings a breath of fresh air into it. I think that was absolutely necessary. Harry (Rodlauer, note) has done a good job, but at some point it needs a breath of fresh air. Now he’s getting to know us, how we tick.” Seifriedsberger saw it similarly: “He has new views and brings a little new momentum into it.”