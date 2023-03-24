The Japanese Yuki Ito won in Lahti ahead of the Norwegian Anna Odine Ström and the German Katharina Althaus. Pinkelnig missed the win by 3.4 points and the podium by just 1.5 points. “It’s great that we can receive two balls,” said the 34-year-old from Vorarlberg. “The jumps were okay, of course not with the last remaining risk, because: What for?”

With Marita Kramer, who finished eighth, a second Austrian landed in the top ten. Chiara Kreuzer (17th), Jacqueline Seifriedsberger (21st) and Julia Mühlbacher (29th) couldn’t keep up with the leaders.