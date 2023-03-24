ski jumping
Without a podium place, but still with a great success, the World Cup season for Austria’s ski jumpers has come to an end. At the last competition on Friday in Lahti, the ÖSV women secured victory in the Nations Cup. Eva Pinkelnig already had the crystal ball in her pocket early on. ÖSV head coach Harald Rodlauer then announced his resignation in an ORF interview.
The Japanese Yuki Ito won in Lahti ahead of the Norwegian Anna Odine Ström and the German Katharina Althaus. Pinkelnig missed the win by 3.4 points and the podium by just 1.5 points. “It’s great that we can receive two balls,” said the 34-year-old from Vorarlberg. “The jumps were okay, of course not with the last remaining risk, because: What for?”
With Marita Kramer, who finished eighth, a second Austrian landed in the top ten. Chiara Kreuzer (17th), Jacqueline Seifriedsberger (21st) and Julia Mühlbacher (29th) couldn’t keep up with the leaders.