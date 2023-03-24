Home Sports Ski jumping: ÖSV women fix victory in the Nations Cup
Ski jumping: ÖSV women fix victory in the Nations Cup

Ski jumping: ÖSV women fix victory in the Nations Cup

Without a podium place, but still with a great success, the World Cup season for Austria’s ski jumpers has come to an end. At the last competition on Friday in Lahti, the ÖSV women secured victory in the Nations Cup. Eva Pinkelnig already had the crystal ball in her pocket early on. ÖSV head coach Harald Rodlauer then announced his resignation in an ORF interview.

The Japanese Yuki Ito won in Lahti ahead of the Norwegian Anna Odine Ström and the German Katharina Althaus. Pinkelnig missed the win by 3.4 points and the podium by just 1.5 points. “It’s great that we can receive two balls,” said the 34-year-old from Vorarlberg. “The jumps were okay, of course not with the last remaining risk, because: What for?”

With Marita Kramer, who finished eighth, a second Austrian landed in the top ten. Chiara Kreuzer (17th), Jacqueline Seifriedsberger (21st) and Julia Mühlbacher (29th) couldn’t keep up with the leaders.

World Cup competition for women in Lahti

Final score after two rounds:
1. Yuki Ito JPN 117,0 / 123,0 238,8
2. Anna Odine Ström NOR 117,5 / 123,5 237,6
3. Catherine Althaus GER 123,0 / 116,0 236,9
4. Eva Pinkelnig AUT 119,0 / 119,0 235,4
5. Eirin Maria Kvandal NOR 120,0 / 119,0 234,1
6. Maren Lundby NOR 114,5 / 120,5 233,7
7. Silje Opseth NOR 117,0 / 118,0 229,1
8. Marita Kramer AUT 117,0 / 117,5 228,9
9. Thea Minyan Björseth NOR 115,5 / 119,5 226,6
10. Ema Klinec SLO 118,0 / 115,5 225,4
17. Chiara Kreuzer AUT 113,5 / 117,5 218,9
21. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger AUT 110,5 / 113,5 201,7
29. Julia Muehlbacher AUT 104,5 / 108,0 179,8
